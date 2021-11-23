LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow has another chance to take a home a Grammy.
The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday with Harlow, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and more vying for the year’s top honors.
GRAMMY NOMINATED FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) November 23, 2021
The nominations come at a new time for the Grammy Awards as it marks the first time that the nominees were chosen without an anonymous selection committee.
Harlow is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his song "Industry Baby" with Lil Nas X.
The Grammy Awards will be handed out Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.
