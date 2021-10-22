LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow's latest music video just dropped, and it's full of nods and references to Louisville, including two other artists from the Derby City.
Harlow's song "Luv is Dro" features Bryson Tiller and the late Static Major -- both Louisville natives. The beginning of the video was recorded in the parking lot of an Indi's restaurant in Louisville.
A TARC bus with a sign that reads "RIP Static" is shown in one scene.
Harlow can also be seen wearing a Kentucky Colonels Artis Gilmore jersey, as well as the Kentucky-shaped chain made famous by Static Major.
Earlier this week Harlow announced a series of five shows in Louisville starting Dec. 14.
