LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow's new album, "Jackman," comes out on Friday, and his album cover looks pretty familiar to Louisville residents.
It was taken in an alley in the Highlands. WDRB News spoke with someone who lives nearby who said things have been a little crazy over the past few days.
"A friend texted a picture of the album cove when it was released and I recognized the goal and the garbage cans and the alley immediately," Chris Grantz said. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' And I walked out there and already people were trying to replicate the photo and it was pretty cool."
Grantz said it's been fun watching everyone get excited about the alley, but he expected the hype will die down after this weekend.
WDRB's Mike Marshall even visited the alley and now should be called "Trafficman."
Yeah, the traffic guy knows things! #Jackman #jackharlow pic.twitter.com/bprFA9o06b— mike marshall (@mmarshallWDRB) April 27, 2023
