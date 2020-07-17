JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jackson County inmates have made thousands of face masks to give to community groups in an effort to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.
A group of three female inmates started volunteering their time in April. Jail staff taught the women how to sew and work with a face mask pattern. The two sewing machines and all the supplies were donated.
In the last three-and-a-half months, the group has grown to at least nine women and six sewing machines. And they’ve managed to make thousands of face masks for local companies, churches and organizations from Seymour to Louisville.
Now the ladies are making masks for staff and students at Seymour Community Schools and Brownstown Central Community Schools.
“Schools are being proactive and wanted to include masks for their students and teachers," Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer said. "So recently, we were approached by Seymour Community Schools. Soon as we get these Seymour masks done, we’ll start working on the Brownstown ones. So it’ll probably be another 4,000 for Brownstown."
The school districts are supplying all the fabric to match their school colors, and Brownstown donated five sewing machines to help. There will be different size masks for adults and children.
Meyer said they plan to continue making masks until it is no longer necessary, and at that point, they may continue the sewing program in the jail in some form or fashion.
“We don’t make them come in here,” Meyer said. “They want to volunteer. They want to give back. And they want to help out the community that they were raised in and still live in today. Some of these women have their own kids they want to protect, their own mothers, grandmother, husbands. So it’s a win-win for everybody that we’re able to help out.”
If you would like to contribute fabric or supplies, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141.
