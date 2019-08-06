LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jackson County jailer resigned from her position days after an inmate escaped from the facility.
Officials say jailer Sheri Ray resigned Sunday after Daniel Croomer, 39, escaped from the jail through an unlocked door leading to an outside recreation area on Friday.
Jail officials say Ray controlled the room where the door was unlocked, and the door itself is rarely used. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating why the door was unlocked in the first place.
Coomer was captured about 24 hours after his escape.
