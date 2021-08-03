LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Jefferson County Public Schools will have to follow many of the coronavirus-related routines they learned last year when the 2021-22 school year begins next week.
Kentucky's largest school district was the first to announce universal masking requirements inside schools as COVID-19 caseloads rise throughout the state and U.S. with the emergence of the more contagious delta variant, and officials said Tuesday that assigned seats, social distancing and other mitigation steps will be taken once students start classes Aug. 11.
Dr. Eva Stone, health services manager for JCPS, said the district's health initiatives will look similar to those implemented in the spring, when JCPS reopened classrooms on a hybrid learning schedule with two days of in-person instruction for students.
JCPS, like other Kentucky school districts, will provide instruction five days per week during the 2021-22 school year.
"It's about health and safety, but it's also about this disruption of learning that our children have experienced," she said. "We want them to have an uninterrupted learning experience and to do everything possible we can to make sure that happens."
She said they are following the state and federal guidelines. Students will sit 3 feet apart, and the desks are numbered in case they need to contact trace.
"We really want to be fully transparent," Stone said. "We want to make sure that everybody knows the data regarding cases in JCPS is available on our dashboard. We want to be open with families. We know COVID's out there. It's been in our city for a time, and we want to do the best we can to keep our kids in school."
One thing that is different at the start of this school year is screen testing. Before, students had to be symptomatic in order to get tested.
"Sometimes, families just want that testing done," she said. "Also, if there are cases of people not having symptoms, then we can detect that in the school and respond quickly."
Hoping to prevent cases from popping up, they also plan to disinfect high-traffic areas multiple times a day.
"We continue analyzing and researching the latest technological developments to ensure that we have the most effective mitigation devices in our buildings," said Chris Perkins, chief operations officer for JCPS.
JCPS has spent about $60 million on renovations and construction in preparation for the upcoming school year, including replacing HVAC systems and installing "the most effective mitigation devices in our facilities based on their specific needs," Perkins said.
If someone does test positive, a nurse will be in every building to help and families will be notified, Stone said.
There are still options if you'd like to sign up for virtual classes. About 500 students have registered for the Pathfinder School of Innovation, the district's virtual option for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
If you'd like to apply, click here.
