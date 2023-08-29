LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the Jefferson County Board of Education voted to lower its tax rate Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Schools will still make more money.
That's because property value assessments have gone up.
The approved rate is 76 cents per $100 of assessed value, meaning a homeowner with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $760 in school tax.
Last year's rate was 76.3 cents.
JCPS expects to see a 4% increase in revenue, generating more than $700 million.
In June, the board considered raising property taxes by up to 4.8% — 3.7 cents on real property and 3.2 cents on personal property. It would have been the first time the district increased taxes two years. But later reversed course and put it up for a vote.
The district has lowered taxes for the last two years after winning a legal battle to raise taxes in 2020.
