LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School bus overturned on I-265 on Thursday afternoon.
The bus landed on its side in the median. All northbound lanes are blocked near Westport Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Trimarc indicates the crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Watch for delays in the area.
LMPD said two adults were on the bus. One was transported by EMS. No students were on board.
Roadways in Louisville are wet from hours of rain. Trimarc indicates that cleanup of the crash should be done before the afternoon rush.
