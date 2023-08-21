LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The app for tracking buses with the Jefferson County Public Schools district is now live and shows the location of each JCPS bus is in real time.
The app is called Edulog Parent Portal Lite and can be downloaded to your mobile phone.
Parents can create a free account and then search for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Then parents can click on the district and find their student's bus by typing in the bus number.
The app tracks the school bus and shows its location in real time.
"You can set up a perimeter to say when it's two miles from this point, I want to know where that bus is," said Carolyn Callahan, a JCPS spokeswoman. "So that was very helpful."
The district is planning to give parents more information about the app later this week.
