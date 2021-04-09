LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students with Jefferson County Public Schools are helping to repair the district's buses.
Nearly 70 students are in the Diesel Tech program at Fairdale High School. That program opened March 12 of last year, but one day later, it had to be shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During remote learning, students were still able to get hands-on training and learned to fix school bus engines and other equipment.
Friday was the first time students had been in the garage.
"I like what I'm doing and like what I do," said Tavion Pollock, a student at Fairdale. "I think it's fun for me. I really feel like I can make a living out of it. Because of the two years I've been here, I've learned a lot."
It's an Academies of Louisville program that is helping students with certifications and job opportunities.
