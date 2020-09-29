LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To accommodate more families in Jefferson County Public Schools, the district has extended its free meal pick up times across the district.
Meals can be picked up daily for free between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but the district is adding two more slots for parents who have students who are learning remotely.
The following schools will offer meal pick up from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays:
- Butler Traditional High School
- Carrithers Middle School
- Eastern High School
- Farnsley Middle School
- Greathouse Shryock Traditional Elementary School
- Male High School
- Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School
- Seneca High School
- Valley High School
- Westport Middle School
JCPS provides one breakfast, lunch and dinner a day for "any child 18 years of age or younger" regardless of when they pick up the meal.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.