LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Rep. Morgan McGarvey has asked the U.S. Department of Education to help with the bus driver shortage.
McGarvey sent a letter to the department asking for grants, more funding, and other resources to address the shortage.
The congressman said the major issues with transportation at Jefferson County Public Schools prompted him to ask for help.
"Every parent deserves to send their kids to school with peace of mind that they're being taken care of and will come home safely," McGarvey said in a news release Tuesday.
In the letter, McGarvey said he, like many JCPS parents, sent his son to school on a bus for his first day, and he didn't get home until after dinner. He goes on to say the drivers, faculty, and staff went above and beyond that day, but they need more help and resources.
Read McGarvey's full letter below:
"Dear Deputy Assistant Secretary Schott:
Public schools are the core of our communities. As a tenet we all hold dear, public education is the foundation upon which we ensure that each successive generation is equipped to flourish and thrive with dignity. A strong education system forges strong minds which forge a strong country. When our schools succeed, we all succeed.
One of the pillars of the American education system is the idea that all students, regardless of race, gender, disability, socioeconomic status, or any other characteristic, are entitled to a free and comprehensive education that promotes their growth, intellect, and personhood. Part of that mission is transportation to and from school to ensure that all students have ready access to success. As a proud product of Jefferson County Public Schools (“JCPS”) and fierce supporter of public education, I understand how critical it is to uphold this bedrock commitment.
I applaud all those who serve our public schools and help to enlighten the minds of the next generation. It is up to all of us to ensure that those public servants have the tools, resources, and support they need to carry this mission through. As you know, a shortage of bus drivers and fiscal constraints have plagued schools across the country. Jefferson County Public Schools has lost a third of its bus drivers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. This bus driver shortage, in addition to other salient factors, led to a bus fiasco on the first day of school at JCPS with long delays and logistical potholes.
Like many JCPS parents, I sent my son on a bus for his first day at a new school, and he didn’t get home until after dinner. Some kids weren’t picked up at all or didn’t get home until nearly ten o’clock at night, leading to worried parents and hungry kids. Every parent deserves to send their kids to school with peace of mind that they’re being taken care of and will come home safely. Let me be clear: our school bus drivers and our JCPS faculty and staff went above and beyond in ensuring that these kids got home safely despite the challenges that arose. Nevertheless, we cannot allow this to happen again.
As the dust settles and students begin to return to the classroom, I will continue to monitor ways we can best uplift and support our school system. In the meantime, I will continue to support efforts on Capitol Hill to ensure that our schools receive the robust federal supports they deserve and the resources they need. The bus driver shortage not only afflicts JCPS, but also school districts across the country.
Thus, I write to ask that the Department of Education identify and provide Jefferson County Public Schools with any existing grants, tools, or other resources the district can use to address the school bus driver shortage. As this shortage affects districts all over the country, I also write to ask what actions the Department is taking to address the shortage and support affected state and local education agencies.
I look forward to your timely response along with the other parents of JCPS. I appreciate all that you and your office do to uphold the dignity and development of our youth. Their success is our success.
Sincerely,
Morgan McGarvey
Member of Congress"
Since the transportation issues on Aug. 9, JCPS has implemented several changes in an effort to fix them. The district canceled school for over a week, bringing elementary and middle school students back to class last Friday, Aug. 18. High school students joined them Monday.
