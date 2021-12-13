LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is leading a donation drive to help tornado victims in western Kentucky.
The school district's "Stuff the Bus" event is collecting bottled waters, tarps, baby food, diapers, canned and boxed food and hygiene products. The collection started Monday morning, and seats are beginning to be filled.
JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said Monday she's encouraged to see the response.
"I think everyone felt a sense of devastation and heartbreak seeing what happened over the weekend in western Kentucky," Murphy said. "People were very eager to say, 'What can I do to help? How can I be of assistance to our fellow Kentuckians?' This has been incredible to see."
Donations can be dropped off through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in front of the VanHoose Education Building on Newburg Road.
