LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After some delay, Jefferson County Public Schools has hired a new head of special education, the district announced Tuesday.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has named Kim Chevalier, assistant superintendent at Walton-Verona Independent Schools, as its chief of exceptional child education. She starts May 6, according to a JCPS news release.
The position was among the requirements of the settlement agreement between JCPS and the Kentucky Department of Education that avoided a state takeover at JCPS. The district was originally supposed to hire an special education chief by Jan. 1, but that deadline was extended by two months.
Chevalier had been with Walton-Verona since 2010 and served as the district’s director of special education and director of pupil personnel, according to JCPS. Among her initiatives at Walton-Verona, Chevalier established a school coffee shop so students with special needs can get work experience.
“This is an incredible opportunity to support the JCPS team in their transformational approach to helping all students be successful, independent adults,“ Chevalier said in a statement. “It has always been my passion to help children, and my job is to provide equitable education for all students.”
Chevalier sits on the State Advisory Council for Exceptional Children and the Education Professional Standards Board, according to a district news release. She also served as director of special education in Fort Thomas Independent Schools and assistant principal at Regional School Programs, an alternative program based in northern Kentucky.
“This is the kind of leadership that will continue to transform education in Jefferson County Public Schools,” Pollio said in a statement. “Ms. Chevalier’s vast experience in the classroom as a special education teacher and her development of programs centered on student achievement make her the right person to lead our Exceptional Child Education Program in JCPS.”
