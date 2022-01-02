LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is preparing to start the new semester on Tuesday, and it's encouraging students, staff, and families to get tested for COVID-19 at one of its many testing sites.
Lines at Ballard High School Sunday for COVID testing were so long they ended up on Brownsboro Road, creating a traffic jam. People getting tested at times waited two hours.
Some people getting tested knew they'd been exposed to others with COVID-19, and wanted to do their part to stop the spread.
"We don't have any symptoms, we're asymptomatic, but we tested five days ago and were negative," said Zachary Quirk. "But we're just coming back again to make sure, be safe, with school starting up and everything."
"I actually just posted on Facebook how glad I am to know that there are so many people who are being as cautious as we are being before they expose themselves to other people," said Deb Amchin, who is a counselor at Brandeis Elementary.
According to the JCPS COVID-19 daily dashboard, more than 500 people tested positive Sunday.
JCPS released a letter to families Sunday, detailing what safety measures remain in place and what they are monitoring as COVID cases in the community rise.
In the letter, JCPS says it plans to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 4, but data is continued to be reviewed. JCPS continues to require everyone to wear a mask inside of buildings.
JCPS is offering voluntary COVID-19 testing to students and staff once a week during the school day. Drive-thru testing is available after school at over 50 locations from Sunday to Thursday.
Students who were exposed to COVID-19 during winter break can test on Monday, and if they're negative, they can return to school on Tuesday, the letter states.
Around 90% of JCPS employees are fully vaccinated, according to the letter sent to parents.
"JCPS will continue to monitor COVID-19 in our city while remaining in close contact with state and local health officials," the letter says. "Although the CDC shared new guidance, we are awaiting protocols from the Kentucky Department of Public Health to determine how the state might require schools to implement any new rules. Until we receive this from the state, we will continue to follow the existing guidance of a ten day quarantine for those who test positive."
