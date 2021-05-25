LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several-hundred local middle school students will be getting some after-hours help that could be life-changing.
On Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Schools and Family and Children's Place received the 21st Century Community Learning Grant.
"We will be connecting with children early on, helping them learn these very critical decision making skillsets that will stay with them for the rest of their lives," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said.
The five-year, federal grant was delivered by Kentucky U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth and expands critical after-school programs.
Pollio said the grant will address housing insecurities, neighborhood violence and help eliminate learning gaps.
"The more that we provide additional hours of our children in front of educators and trusted adults who are working to teach and supplement their learning and their services that they may need, the more likely we are to succeed and be successful with those students," he said.
Currently, the $675,000 grant is already in place at Meyzeek Middle School.
During the next school year, the programs will be implemented across the district.
