LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools student was shot at after getting off a school bus Monday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood.
MetroSafe dispatchers confirmed a report of shots fired at 2:30 p.m. at 127 North 39th St. near West Main Street. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a juvenile male "possibly suffering from a graze wound to the lower leg."
The victim wasn't transported to the hospital, Mitchell said.
LMPD said the suspects were in a vehicle, driving down the street before getting out of the vehicle, firing shots and then driving away. ShotSpotter picked up at least 14 gunshots.
"The child had gotten off the bus from what I understand and was on his way home," LMPD Maj. Steve Healey said. "I don't necessarily know if the bus stop was targeted, but it's just the timing of the event."
A house in the area was hit with gunshots, but no one else was injured. LMPD detectives are investigating the shooting, and there are no suspects in custody.
In September, a drive-by shooting in the Russell neighborhood at a bus stop killed a 16-year-old Eastern High School student and injured two others.
