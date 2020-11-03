LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Public Schools tax increase question on the ballot delayed election results in Louisville on Tuesday night, election officials said.
Nore Ghibaudy, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said the JCPS tax hike on the ballot slowed the result tallies Tuesday.
A judge threw out a petition challenging the JCPS tax last week, ruling that there were not enough valid signatures to force a vote. The Jefferson County Clerk's Office said redacting that information from each voting machine caused some delays Tuesday night.
"They could not be counted with today's numbers it was just that simple," Ghibaudy said. "We had to redact with each one of the locations and each one of the memory sticks from the scanners we have as well as the ones we voted in the last three weeks."
All vote centers in Jefferson County had tabulated their votes, Ghibaudy said. The only ballots not counted yet are absentee ballots postmarked or ballots left in drop boxes Tuesday.
