LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is working to get students with disabilities to college by making their transition from high school easier.
According to the Kentucky Supported Education Partnership, 18% of students with disabilities go on to college in the commonwealth, but JCPS is working to increase that percentage.
"I know. I just know from my time in the classroom, my experience with families, there are more students that are able of meeting the demands of college and we are just not reaching them," said Stacy Bewley, Exceptional Child Education Community Relations supervisor for JCPS.
Bewley is the mother of a young man with a disability who wants other parents to have resources to get their high schooler to college. She said JCPS' Exceptional Child Education (ECE) program hosts virtual panel discussions with professionals from across the state for parents. In those sessions, she said, they share tips to ease some of the anxiety that naturally comes with the transition to college.
The sessions are also used to explain how students with disabilities can get extended time, a private place to test, or a copy of class notes in college, Bewley said.
"And something that's hard for parents, and guardians, and families, is that once our kids become 18, schools, colleges don't have to do that. That's a little bit of a learning curve," she said.
The goal is to help families understand how to access those accommodations ahead of time. The most recent virtual parent workshop happened last month, but a recording of the session can be found by clicking here or in the video player below. The district does plan to host another session soon.
For more information about JCPS' ECE program, including resources for families, click here.
The department is hosting a Transition Fair from 5-6:30 p.m. on April 25 at Atherton High School. Families will be able to meet with providers who can help with post-graduation employment, self-advocacy, community living support, direct service support, adult day programming and more. For more information, click here.
The JCPS ECE program posts regularly about events and resources on its Facebook page, which can be found by clicking here.
