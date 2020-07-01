LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Community and Technical College has released its plan for classes this fall.
Students have three options: fully online classes, face-to-face classes or hybrid classes. Officials said face-to-face classes will still have a remote instruction component in place in case in-person classes are forced to go online again.
Students and staff will be required to wear a mask while in public spaces on campus. Social distancing of at least six feet will also be required in all classrooms.
Fall classes are set to begin Aug. 17.
