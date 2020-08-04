LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson Community and Technical College is expanding, and its students are getting new opportunities to fill industrial technical positions in demand.
JCTC's Advanced Manufacturing and Information Technology Center (AMIT) is a $23 million facility with the latest state-of-the-art equipment that will help students acquire manufacturing and IT skills before stepping foot into the workforce.
Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Jay Box said the new center is "so much more than a new building.
"It is a center for learning, convening and thought leadership. A center for skills leadership. A center for skills development and education. It's a building for developing new ways to create industry partnerships that help keep up with changing technology."
The facility is expected to impact more than 3,000 students every year and help prepare them for high-tech, high-wage careers.
The facility is part of a $25 million project called the AMIT initiative. More than half of the money came from the state, and the rest came from the city, fundraising and JCTC.
Manufacturing and IT companies in Louisville and across the country say there's a huge gap in the industry when it comes to hiring quality and pre-trained employees, but JCTC hopes this new project will begin to change that.
Students will have a variety of technical programs to choose from and they'll start in less than 3 weeks.
The 53,000-square-foot building is large enough for students to socially distance and still get the hands-on learning they need to succeed.
