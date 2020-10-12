LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While Halloween will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, a local fire department is making sure kids still get to celebrate.
Jefferson County Fire will host drive-thru trick-or-treating at McNeely Lake Park on Oct. 30 from 6-9 p.m.
Looking for a safe way to trick or treat this year during a pandemic?! Join @JeffCoFire and @PDRestoration for our touch-less drive-thur! October 30th starting at 6:00pm. More info below. #RetweeetPlease pic.twitter.com/pQzddCzWUJ— J.T. Yuodis,PIO (@PIOYuodis37) October 11, 2020
Volunteers will pass out pre-packaged candy through car widows while wearing face coverings and gloves.
To help out, decorate the park or donate candy, contact Deputy Chief Rob Dwyer at the department by calling 502-239-3561.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.