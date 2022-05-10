LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Clerk's Office is moving to a new expanded space in west Louisville.
The west branch currently operates at the NIA Center on West Broadway and 29th Street. The new location — a 10,000-square-foot property in the French Plaza at West Market Street and Amy Avenue — will allow the branch to expand its services, like the call center, which can hold 20 employees instead of four.
Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said the space should expediate services and bring more foot traffic to area businesses.
"We're gonna make good use of it," she said. "We're delighted to be here. We hope that we add to the community here and we make their lives easier."
With more space, the clerk's office is also hiring.
The new location is set to open May 31.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.