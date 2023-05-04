LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County community members gathered Thursday in honor of "National Day of Prayer."
Pastors and community leaders from across the city led prayers on the steps of Louisville Metro Hall. The theme for the event was "Pray Fervently in Righteousness."
"We're praying for our mayor, we're praying for our city officials, we're praying for our community, we're praying for our government, we're praying for our country."
Congress designated the first Thursday in May as National Day of Prayer in 1962 to encourage Americans of all faiths to pray in their own way.
