LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County driver’s license branches are now taking in-person appointment reservations for anyone needing to renew or get a new license or identification card. However, the Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk’s Office still encourages those who qualify to take advantage of the mail-in option.
Three of the six branch locations reopened in Jefferson County in June under strict guidelines of how many people are allowed inside at one time. Since reopening, more than 18,500 new or renewed driver’s licenses or IDs have been processed, according to a circuit court clerk’s office spokesperson. The vast majority of those were through the three open branches at Bowman Field, on Dixie Highway and the Nia Center in west Louisville.
In the last few weeks, hundreds of people have at times waited in line for hours before getting inside a branch location. And many have left empty-handed or had to return multiple times.
Driver’s license branches were closed since the middle of March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Any license or identification card that expired in that time would be forgiven. As locations started reopening under social distancing and safety guidelines, the grace period was extended but only for some people.
Any driver’s license that expired between March 18 and July 6 gets an extension of 90 days from the original expiration date. Any driver’s license expiring on or after July 7 does not qualify for an extension.
However, any license or ID card that expires or is lost or stolen from March 1 through Sept. 30 will qualify for mail-in renewal services. This is to relieve some of the pressure on the limited number of open branches.
The circuit court clerk’s office changed its in-person process starting Tuesday in hopes of reducing the length of time people were standing in line. Now people can make same-day appointments. It is on a first-come, first-served basis, and the appointment must be made in person and for that same day.
Anyone lining up at a branch location in the morning can reserve a time slot for later that day. Once you return during your designated time slot, you are guaranteed to be helped in that time frame. Anyone lining up without a scheduled appointment time will be served once everyone else with an appointment has been helped.
Between the hours of 8-9 a.m., seniors and those with health issues will be given first priority.
Many people have been showing up well before the branch locations open at 8 a.m. to make an appointment or try to get inside first thing. A spokesperson for the circuit court clerk’s office said if at any point there is no line or a short line, then you will be helped shortly in the order you’re in line. However, once a significant line starts to form, they will start the appointment request process.
To avoid lines and crowds altogether, the circuit court clerk’s office is highly encouraging people to take advantage of the new mail-in option. You must qualify by not needing to make any changes to the information on your license. Your existing picture will be supplied for the new license. You need to fill out Form TC 94-191 and mail it with your payment. Do not mail your current license or cash with the form and payment. Click here to download the form.
The mail-in option was created out of the need to provide a safe alternative to standing in line during the pandemic. There was a backlog initially of requests when the option was first granted in June. But the process has been streamlined now, and it should take seven to 10 business days to process the request, according to a spokesperson.
