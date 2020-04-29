LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in southern Indiana are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Jaysen Miller was last seen close to midnight Tuesday at his home in Jefferson County, Indiana, wearing a black sweatshirt with gray just below the neck on the front, and gray Nike shoes, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blondish, brown hair and blue eyes.
Police asked that anyone with information about Jaysen’s whereabouts contact Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 812-265-2648.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.