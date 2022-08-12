LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County reported two new cases of monkeypox Friday morning.
With the additions, Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said there are now eight total cases in the area.
Three people are still in active isolation, and the other five have recovered.
Louisville health officials said the risk of catching monkeypox is still low. The city has 100 doses of vaccine on-hand to vaccinate close contacts of confirmed positive cases.
If you think you've been exposed, officials said you should visit your doctor to get tested, isolate at home and wear a mask.
