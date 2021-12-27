LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersontown is sending a potentially life-saving tool to a neighbor nearly wiped out by a tornado.
On Monday afternoon, a pumper truck from the Jeffersontown Fire Department arrived in Dawson Springs.
Earlier this month, a tornado tore through Dawson Springs, destroying everything in its path, including a fire truck and police cruiser.
Last week, Jeffersontown's mayor and police chief delivered a police cruiser to Dawson Springs and this week, Tony's Wrecker Services volunteered to deliver the truck.
Jeffersontown's fire chief says the 1997 fire engine was being used as an auxiliary pumper.
Instead of selling the truck, Jeffersontown city officials voted to donate it to Dawson Springs.
