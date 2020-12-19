JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's known as a flooding nightmare in southern Indiana, but not for much longer.
Jeffersonville is building an underground basin that's intended to keep the area's homes and businesses dry.
Flooding around Spring Street has been a long-time inconvenience in downtown Jeffersonville. In low-lying areas like the apartments at M. Fine On Spring, residents have had to evacuate due to floodwaters.
"In the past, all this water has come, and there's no place for it to go except into businesses, people's homes and covering the streets," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "We're fixing a lot of drainage problems that have had a huge impact on hundreds of people downtown forever."
Construction on the $1.8 million 8th & Ohio Drainage Improvement Project is underway. Moore said roughly an entire city block has been dug up to insert large pipes, which will be part of a new stormwater detention basin that can hold 2.4 million gallons of water.
"All of the pipes will be buried. They'll be doing their job, but you'll never see them," Moore said. "At the same time, we'll come back and build a nice beautiful park on top of it."
The new park will have green space, an ice skating rink in the winter and be part of a nearby artist village. City officials said the project is a win-win that hopefully brings some relief to property owners in the area.
"We're gonna fix a lot of problems," Moore said. "I don't know if I can fix basements in areas that are prone to flooding, but I think the people of M. Fine will see a lot of relief from this."
The drainage project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2021.
