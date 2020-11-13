JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana lost its former white flag shelter location, and a local church has stepped up to meet the need.
The coalition was searching for somewhere the homeless could seek shelter when temperatures drop below freezing.
"This year, we just really were like, 'Where do we go?'" said Leslea Townsend-Cronin, the coalition's executive director. "We open on Nov. 15; we have individuals reaching out to us asking, 'Where is your white flag shelter going to be this year?'"
Townsend-Cronin didn't have an answer. Then, Pastor Rob Pryor stepped in.
"Homelessness doesn't stop for a pandemic," Pryor said. "These people still need help."
Pyror recently became pastor at Springdale United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and knew his congregation could help meet a need in the community.
"The thing that I worried about the most was approaching my brand new congregation with this," Pyror said. "But they were like, 'Yes pastor; yes, we will do that.'"
With overwhelming support from his congregation, Pryor offered up space underneath the church to be used as a white flag shelter.
"I believe it put a little bit of excitement inside the church," the pastor said. "A way for the community to understand that we are here, we are open and we do love them and want them to come be a part of our family."
The main room will be an open dorm for sleeping, but the church also has space for quarantine rooms and family rooms.
"When Springdale came up without question and said right away, 'You have a need; let's fill it,' I was blown away," Townsend-Cronin said. "It was amazing."
The shelter is close to a Transit Authority of River City line, restaurants, medical care and a the city's quarantine shelter for the homeless.
"This is the first time we've ever been in Jeffersonville, and we know that's where a lot of our homeless are," Townsend-Cronin said. "We're really excited to be able to be accessible."
Concerns about COVID-19, coupled with financial struggles and evictions, will likely mean more people will need a warm place to stay, the coalition said. But having a new location is just one piece of the puzzle, and the coalition also needs volunteers to step up and get involved.
"If you want to get involved, please reach out to us to volunteer," Townsend-Cronin said. "We can fit you in somewhere."
The shelter will open on Monday, Nov. 15, if the temperature dips below 35 degrees. On those white-flag days, guests can stay at the shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
