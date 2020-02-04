JEFFERSONVILLE, ind. (WDRB) -- The new chief of the Jeffersonville Fire Department was announced Tuesday.
Former Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick recently retired after 19 years of service with the department.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore appointed firefighter Shawn Grant as the new chief. Grant, 49, has been with the fire department for almost 24 years and is currently deputy chief. He is a native of Jeffersonville and a single father of a son and daughter. Grant will officially take over on March 16.
