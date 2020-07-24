LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community leaders in Jeffersonville, Indiana, celebrated the grand opening of a new 264-unit apartment complex.
The Villas of Jeffersonville, just off Veterans Parkway near Jeffersonville High School, offers apartments with up to three bedrooms, a 24-hour fitness center, pool, dog park, pet spa and outdoor kitchens. Units cost between $915 and $1,300 a month.
The first residents moved in about a year ago, and 75% of the units have been leased, the developers, Denton Floyd Real Estate Group and LDG Development said in a news release.
Brandon Denton, co-founder of Denton Floyd, said the new apartments are a response to the region’s tremendous growth.
“We believe this area will have significant expansion over the next 10 years given the economic impact of River Ridge and related developments,” Denton said. “Jeffersonville should provide significant job growth to the Greater Louisville area.”
