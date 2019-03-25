JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville is providing an option to property owners along parts of 10th and Spring Streets to rezone to Neighborhood Commercial for free.
The Planning and Zoning Department is preparing to send out letters to property owners on 10th Street, between Meigs and Main Streets, and on Spring Street, between 12th and Eastern Streets, to inform them of the “right-size” zoning option available to them. Mayor Mike Moore said as the vibe of 10th Street, in particular, has changed with the widening project, it was important to make sure the zoning requirements matched the area.
A draft of the letter is below:
“The widening project, something like this improves the property values, but it may change the use of that property,” Moore said. “Some of the people decided, 'Hey, the traffic is a little bit too close now. I want out.' We bought some of the properties for the widening projects. But for those ones who’ve stayed, we just want to give them an option.”
Currently, properties in the area are zoned the same as big-box stores, like Kroger, meaning it is difficult to make any changes or additions to the buildings. So if a property owner would like to rezone to Neighborhood Commercial, the city will waive the usual $500 fee.
“If you’re looking at your house like an investment, like most people do, people may recognize, 'Hey, if there was ever any opportunity to sell my house or convert it to something other than a place to live, this might be that time,'” Moore said.
Leslie Smith and Sonya Broady co-own Smith Broady and Associates and were searching for the perfect place to move the business for years when they found an old home on a corner lot of 10th Street in Jeffersonville.
"We were wanting to get to Jeffersonville, because it seems to be the up-and-coming area," Broady said.
The co-owners said the other business owners along the street, along with the residential neighbors, have welcomed them to the neighborhood. They agreed the construction project along 10th Street was a long and difficult journey for everyone. But they both said there's an energy of progress in the area.
"Especially with 10th Street getting finished now, that's bringing, I think, more businesses or the potential for more people to see, 'Hey this is a new and upcoming area,'" Smith said.
