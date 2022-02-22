JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said he's fed up with carjackings in his city, warning that any future criminals will be pursued regardless of where they try to go.
"Rest assured, from the law enforcement side of Jeffersonville Police and also law enforcement from southern Indiana, there will be action taken on anyone that comes into the community to do this," Kavanaugh said.
The most recent incident came Monday when police said Arnold Jeffery Thomas carjacked a person in the parking lot of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. Investigators said Jeffrey pulled out a gun, told the victim to get out of their car and drove off.
Clarksville Police then saw the stolen car driving north on Interstate 65 before Jeffrey exited and switched to I-65 South. Jeffersonville Police said officers tried to pull over Thomas, but he didn't stop, leading police further south into Kentucky.
A standoff began on southbound I-65 around the 114 mile marker — between KY 44 exit to Mt. Washington and Shepherdsville — near the rest area with KSP, LMPD, the Shepherdsville Police Department and the Jeffersonville Police Department on scene.
Thomas was ultimately taken into custody. He faces charges in Bullitt County, but Kavanaugh said he will undoubtedly be held accountable in Jeffersonville as well. He said the same goes for any other criminals trying to flee the city after a crime.
"If we can find and identify you, and you go to leave, we will pursue you," he said. "We will pursue you and we will bring you in under reasonable force and bring you back on a criminal complaint to where you're going to answer for those charges here in Clark County."
Days before that incident, police said a suspect out of Louisville, Willie Sims, tried to carjack and shoot a 70-year-old man who fought back.
"He clearly fought back and he brought that suspect out of his jacket, and the suspect ended up fleeing even after firing the shot," Kavanaugh said.
Sims was later arrested.
Police said that example of the victim fighting back is a look into what could happen if criminals keep attacking victims near their cars.
He said residents, too, are fed up.
"I've heard, already, from several residents that people are speaking up on this type of behavior that, 'I am a capable individual,'" Kavanaugh said. "Those are solid, committed words: 'I am a capable individual and I do not want to be victimized.' We have to come to terms and understand that free rights are protected."
Both Thomas and Sims are still in custody.
Related Stories:
- Man in custody after police pursuit ends on I-65 in Bullitt County
- Man arrested in Jeffersonville after firing shots during attempted carjacking, police say
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.