JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- In an effort to increase police presence in the community, the Jeffersonville Police Department will keep the red and blue lights constant on its cruisers while patrolling areas of the community.
The lights will remain on but won't flash or blink, and there won't be a siren sound. Police are able to keep the silent light on by using "cruise lights," a setting in the vehicle.
"The intent behind that is to have our officers patrol that way in areas — residential neighborhood, business communities, ... industrial areas — with that light bar on to increase visibility." Jeffersonville Police Maj. Isaac Parker said.
Sgt. Amber Tharp said he works with community members in Jeffersonville who have asked to see more police in neighborhoods and streets.
"They always want to make sure that they can see us and that we're out there," Tharp said. "And we're glad to help do that."
Jeffersonville Police is one of the first and only department to implement cruise lights in the region.
"We are out and about, and it was better for us to become more visible," Parker said. "The officers are already doing the work. They're already on patrol. Why not enhance their visibility?"
Police want residents to be aware of this, take pictures when they see the lights and post the image to social media with the hashtag #JPDCruise.
If you see flashing lights or hear a siren, officers ask that you move over as quickly and safely as possible.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.