LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An exhibit honoring Louisville native and Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is now open at the Frazier History Museum.
The exhibition — open just in time for Lawrence's Aug. 15 birthday — is part of the Cool Kentucky installation and features shoes she wore on the red carpet, a childhood Halloween costume, the pink comforter David Letterman gave her when she was chilly on the Late Show and more.
Her items join those of some of other famous Kentuckians like Jack Harlow and George Clooney.
