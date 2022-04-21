LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native and actress Jennifer Lawrence is launching out on what may be her most challenging role yet: a new mom.
The star of the Hunger Games franchise welcomed her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney.
The couple was recently spotted while out on a stroll with their newborn.
Lawrence, 31, is keeping the baby's name and gender private for now.
A source close to the Academy Award winner says she enjoys married life and is very happy.
