LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native and actress Jennifer Lawrence is launching out on what may be her most challenging role yet: a new mom.

The star of the Hunger Games franchise welcomed her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney.

The couple was recently spotted while out on a stroll with their newborn.

Lawrence, 31, is keeping the baby's name and gender private for now.

A source close to the Academy Award winner says she enjoys married life and is very happy.

