LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can toast to this year's Kentucky Derby Festival with its new official vodka.
Jeptha Creed was tapped with the special distinction this year. The distillery in Shelbyville specializes in bourbon, whiskey, vodka and moonshine.
You'll find it at Thunder Over Louisville and at Kroger's Fest-A-Ville starting April 25.
It's created a special cocktail to celebrate the honor. The Bluegrass Belle blends blueberry flavored vodka, lime juice, mint syrup and lemon lime soda.
