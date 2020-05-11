LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An effort to test Louisville health care workers for immunity and antibodies to COVID-19 just got a big shot in the arm from a local organization.
On Monday, The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence announced a $750,000 grant for the Co-Immunity Project, according to a news release.
The Co-Immunity Project was created in April and is designed to identify the origin of the virus in a given community, determine its strength and assess its geographic movement. The project is a partnership between the University of Louisville Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute, the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council and Louisville's three major health systems: Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare and U of L Health.
Phase I of the project involves the testing of members of Louisville's health care community for COVID-19 itself, as well as any antibodies developed in an effort to fight COVID-19. The testing began the week of May 4. Any health care workers interested in taking part should register by CLICKING HERE.
Testing will ultimately be broadened to include workers in long-term care facilities, and, finally, to the general public. The goal is to create a "real-time picture'' of the virus so decision makers can re-open Kentucky's economy responsibly.
U of L Vice President for University Advancement Brad Shafer said donations from organizations like The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence make the project possible.
"Time is of the essence with COVID-19, and this investment from JHFE, a consistent and integral partner of U of L, is enabling the university, the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council and our health care partners to initiate this important work without delay," he said in a statement.
Linda Schuster, the board chair of The Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence, said the project is worthy of community investment.
"The Co-Immunity Project is a critically important study that will help researchers develop an understanding of this virus and its prevalence in our community," Schuster said in a statement. "As scientists around the world focus on developing effective treatments and ultimately a vaccine, it is more important than ever for the public and private sectors to work together to support this vital work."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.