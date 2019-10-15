LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Beam is giving fans the opportunity to live like a master distiller.
Starting Monday, bourbon enthusiasts can book a stay at the three-bedroom American Stillhouse in Clermont, Kentucky, which was built in 1919. The home comes with a fully-stocked bar, fireplaces and fishing docks.
Guests can also enjoy a distillery tour, bourbon tasting and classic Kentucky barbecue meals.
Reservations are available for limited dates through the end of 2019. Each stay costs $23, which is the same price as a bottle of Jim Beam Black Bourbon.
