LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a weekend of racing, the American Power Boat Association Gold Cup has a new champion.
Jimmy Shane and the Miss Homestreet/Miss Madison team took home the 112th Gold Cup during the weekendlong Madison Regatta on the Ohio River in Madison, Indiana.
Shane, the event's top qualifier from Maple Valley, Washington, won each of the four preliminary heats to capture his fourth Gold Cup in 12 years.
Shane's win marked Miss Homestreet/Miss Madison's fourth Gold Cup, three of which coming with Shane driving. This is also the first time the team has won the Gold Cup in its hometown of Madison since 1971.
"I'm honored to get a win here at Madison," Shane said in a news release. "It means a lot for me, but I’m more happy for the fans on the shoreline. This means the world to them, and I’m just ecstatic that they’re able to experience this. Forty-eight years later, and their grandchildren get to experience what they got to experience in 1971. It’s just an honor to be a part of it."
Bert Henderson of Spirit of Detroit finished second in the Gold Cup Championship, and J. Michael Kelly with Graham Trucking finished third.
The final day of the regatta included a tribute to Rick Beatty of Dayton, Ohio, who died Saturday when he was ejected from a vintage hydroplane during a test run on the river.
Related stories:
- Vintage hydroplane driver killed during test run for Madison Regatta
- Gold Cup race returns to Madison Regatta this weekend
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.