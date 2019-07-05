MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Teams and fans are gearing up for another great weekend of racing at the Madison Regatta. This year feels a little extra special, though, since the Gold Cup is back in Madison for the first time in nearly four decades.
The Gold Cup, the sport's premier event, hasn't been held in the area since 1980. The entire event is a huge deal for the teams racing and the fans who come out in droves to watch.
The City of Madison still owns and operates its own hydroplane, and many people are hoping the team can pull off a hometown championship win. The team's driver, Jimmy Shane, is feeling a bit of pressure, but she's excited to get out on the water.
"I'm just honored to be their driver to represent their city, their hometown boat," Shane said. "The city of Madison is unbelievable, and I'm just lucky to be a part of it."
This year's regatta also features a music festival and a full carnival for the kids. Wristbands are available for both events or just one. Online ticketing has closed, but tickets are still available in person.
