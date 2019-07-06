LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed Saturday while driving a vintage hydroplane on the Ohio River during a test run for the Madison Regatta in Madison, Indiana.
The driver was identified as Rick Beatty of Dayton, Ohio.
According to Jefferson County Coroner Rodney May, Beatty hit a wake and was ejected out of the hydroplane's open cockpit. He was pulled from the water and transported to Kings Daugther’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:06 p.m.
This story will be updated.
