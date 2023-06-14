LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A voyage on the Ohio River will teach the names and stories of Black men, women and children who were enslaved.
The (Un)Known Project Journeys to Freedom Project River Cruise returns after being held last summer. The experience is hosted on the Belle of Louisville on June 20 and June 21. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m. and the boat departs from the dock at 7 p.m.
According to a news release, while the boat floats along the Ohio River between Kentucky, a slave state, and Indiana, a free state, attendees are immersed in the stories of two families seeking to escape enslavement by boat.
“When many people think about the enslaved, they see them as one dimensional. However, they were people that laughed, loved and lived," Hannah Drake, co-founder of the (Un)Known Project, said in a news release. "It is interesting to imagine what people would do in order to achieve freedom."
The event will have poker and blackjack, vendors from MELANnaire Marketplace, and food and beverages available for purchase. General admission tickets and VIP tickets are available, and group discounts are offered for 10 or more people.
