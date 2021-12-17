LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB viewers across Kentuckiana helped raise a record amount of money to donate to Home of the Innocents as part of Jude's Jingle Tree.
For the past few weeks, people in the community have sent WDRB ornaments for Jude's Jingle Tree. Many generous viewers also sent cash donations for the Home of the Innocents.
WDRB presented Home of the Innocents with a check for $12,793.21. WDRB Media donated $6,000 the remaining $6,793 was donated by WDRB viewers. Another $500+ was received in the mail after the check was printed pushing the grand total to more than $13,000!
To date, WDRB and its viewers have donated more than $35,000 to support the mission of the Home of the Innocents.
The Home of the Innocents provides care to children who have experienced trauma.
On behalf of Home of the Innocents, thank you to everyone who sent in an ornament and donation.
Happy Holidays!
