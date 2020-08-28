LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge called one of the men at the center of the Breonna Taylor shooting case a "flight risk" during his appearance in court Friday morning.
Jamarcus Glover faced a judge virtually Friday morning after he was arrested on Thursday on one new drug trafficking charge and a fugitive charge.
Glover was the target of the Louisville Metro Police investigation that led to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Officers arrested Glover in March and served several search warrants, one of them on Taylor's apartment.
Taylor, a Black woman, died after she was shot by police several times while that no-knock warrant was being executed. Her shooting has drawn national scrutiny and protests throughout the country.
Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has told police he thought they were being robbed and fired at officers when they rushed in, hitting one in the leg. An attempted murder charge against him was dismissed.
Glover ultimately posted his $1,000 bond after his arrest in March and was released from jail, but a judge raised that bond to $50,000 in July. He didn't post the bond within the required three days, which is why he is facing a fugitive charge.
Glover also picked up a new drug trafficking charge since his last stint in jail.
During his court appearance on Friday morning, Glover's attorney requested a lower bond, saying Glover usually turns himself in voluntarily when he has a warrant. But Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson raised both his bonds, pointing to several drug cases against him in Kentucky and one in Mississippi.
"I find that he is both a flight risk and a danger to our community because he doesn't show up for court," she said. "He has seven failures to appear in the last two years."
Glover now has a $25,000 bond for the fugitive charge and a $10,000 bond for the trafficking charge. Those are separate from the $50,000 bond for the circuit court cases From March.
He will eventually be extradited to Mississippi for a case there.
