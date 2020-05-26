LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against Kenneth Walker were officially dismissed after Judge Olu Stevens signed an order Tuesday.
Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said Friday his office will not proceed with the prosecution of Walker, boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.
Walker was indicted by a grand jury on March 19 after he fired at Louisville Metro Police officers who were executing a search warrant in the early morning of March 13 at Taylor's southwest Louisville apartment. LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly was shot in the leg and underwent surgery for what police said were severe injuries.
"I believe additional investigation is necessary," Wine said, citing a pending FBI investigation of the incident.
Walker could be charged again later as more facts come out, Wine said Friday.
Officers shot Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech and former EMT, eight times during the raid, killing her, according to a wrongful death lawsuit her family has filed against police. The shooting of Taylor, a black woman, has drawn national scrutiny and calls for an independent probe.
Rob Eggert, Walker's attorney, applauded Wine's decision in a statement released Friday and said Walker "just wants to resume his life."
"Kenneth Walker is grateful to everyone who stood by him," Eggert said. "... We are also grateful to Judge (Olu) Stevens, who had the courage to release Walker on home incarceration before the case went viral."
