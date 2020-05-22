LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said Friday his office will not proceed with the prosecution of Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, for attempted murder of a police officer.
Walker was indicted by a grand jury on March 19 after he fired at LMPD officers who were executing a search warrant in the early morning of March 13 at Taylor's southwest Louisville apartment.
Officers shot Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech and former EMT, eight times during the raid, killing her. The shooting of Taylor, a black woman, has drawn national scrutiny and calls for an independent probe.
Walker could be charged again later as more facts are learned, Wine said during a press conference.
"I believe additional investigation is necessary," Wine said, citing a pending FBI investigation of the incident.
Police have said they knocked and announced themselves as law enforcement officers before barging into the apartment.
Walker thought they were being robbed, his attorney has said, and fired at officers when they rushed in, hitting one in the leg.
This story will be updated.