LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of being part of a violent militia group known as the Boogaloo Bois will remain in prison until his trial.
Addam Turner is accused of pulling a semi-automatic weapon on police during a protest in St. Matthews on Christmas Day, and later threatening the officers who arrested him on social media.
Federal prosecutors said Turner's weapon, an AR-15, had been modified to be able to fire several rounds at once.
During the hearing, Turner’s lawyer, Chastity Beyl, had three witnesses testify to Turner's character. All said they did not know him to be either violent or threatening.
They also testified that Turner was sympathetic to the those who were protesting for social justice, and helped provide security for the protests last summer.
But the witnesses also said they were not aware of Turner's social media posts.
Beyl asked U.S. District Judge Regina Edwards to confine Turner to his father’s home in Indiana.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Judd argued that Turner posed a danger to the community and, in the past, had not obeyed court orders that he not possess weapons.
Edwards agreed and ordered that Turner remain in federal custody.
Jonathan Subleski, a second alleged member of the Boogaloo Bois, is also facing federal charges of inciting a riot downtown on Jan. 6, the same day a violent mob breached the U.S. Capitol.
If convicted, they both face a maximum of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
