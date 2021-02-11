LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men who call themselves the "Boogaloo Bois" are federally charged with inciting riots in downtown Louisville on the same day as the U.S. Capitol Riot and leading a protest caravan through St. Matthews.
John Subleski, 32, and Addam Turner, 35, were arrested by the FBI on Thursday, United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett announced.
Subleski is accused of "inciting a riot" in downtown Louisville on Jan. 6, where he told people on social media that it was "Time to storm LMPD." During the riot on Jan. 6, the U.S. Attorney's office said Subleski and others pointed rifles at drivers, blocked intersections and barricaded several roads in the city. Investigators said Subleski is caught on video later that evening firing his gun at a vehicle that drove through one of the group's barricades before fleeing the scene.
Bennett said the men are part of the extremist militia group, "United Pharaoh's Guard," but the group defines themselves as the "Boogaloo Bois." The term "boogaloo" means a "violent uprising or impending civil war," Bennett said.
Turner is accused of participating in a protest caravan that drove through St. Matthews on Christmas Day. Investigators allege that when the caravan was pulled over by St. Matthews Police officers, Turner confronted officers while "openly carrying an AR-pistol and an additional hand gun."
Turner, who was later charged for menacing and resisting arrest, is also accused of making several Twitter and Facebook posts threatening police officers.
Turner is now facing the federal charge of communicating a threat in interstate commerce, while Subleski is charged with using a facility of interstate commerce to incite a riot and committing an act of violence in furtherance of a riot, according to a news release.
Subleski is scheduled to go before a federal judge on Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m., while Turner is at noon the same day.
If they were convicted, both men face a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
This story may be updated.
